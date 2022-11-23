Offset continues to mourn fellow Migos member and his cousin Takeoff.

On Tuesday (Nov. 22), the rapper took to social media to honor his late loved one. “Missing everything ’bout you, ‘specially that smile,” wrote Offset in the post accompanied by a photo of Takeoff. As previously reported by REVOLT, this is not the first time he’s taken to Instagram to pay homage to the fellow Atlanta native. “Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this,” the “Clout” rapper previously wrote. “This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest in Power. I love you.”

His wife, Cardi B, echoed the sentiment in a previous update of her own. “This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable,” she expressed. “I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy… send your mom some of those.” She also opened up about the impact that Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset made as the trio that makes up the Migos. “To look at pictures and videos of y’all together and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit,” Cardi continued. “It hurts because I know it will never be the same again.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Takeoff was fatally shot while attending a private event at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. While a suspect has not been named, city officials say they are working tirelessly to bring justice to the slain rapper’s family. “I feel good where we’re progressing. You remember on that day, I met with his mother. I talked with that lady personally, made a promise and there’s a lot being said,” Houston Police Chief Tory Finner told local outlet KPRC 2. “We want all investigations on murders when people are being killed to move. But the main thing is we get it right.”