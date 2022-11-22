While there has yet to be an arrest surrounding Takeoff’s death, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is adamant about ensuring that justice will be served.

On Tuesday (Nov. 22), Finner addressed growing frustration surrounding the case. “I feel good where we’re progressing. You remember on that day, I met with his mother. I talked with that lady personally, made a promise and there’s a lot being said,” he told local Houston outlet KPRC 2. “We want all investigations on murders when people are being killed to move. But the main thing is we get it right.”

Furthermore, he explained the necessity of getting to the bottom of the case correctly for the sake of the slain Migos member’s loved ones. “I do not want to send family members on a roller coaster ride and then we have to come back and say, ‘Woah, that wasn’t the person.’ I want everyone to be patient and [to] just understand there will be some justice here in Houston, Texas.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Takeoff was fatally shot while attending a private event at a Houston bowling alley. “I don’t want to discuss any details on it, but I can tell you that we will find this person and we will identify the person or persons responsible for Takeoff’s death,” Finner continued. “I don’t like talking too much while investigations are going on. I’m a person that says, ‘You know what, let people talk.’ But my talking is when we get that person and we put them in jail.”

Not only have officials been urging anyone with information to come forward, but Takeoff’s aunt, Kashara Marshall, has also taken to social media in search for answers. “Find out who did this to my nephew,” she wrote in a previous Instagram Story post. “By any means.”

Read her post below.