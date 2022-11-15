As the world continues to mourn the loss of Migos rapper Takeoff, his family is on the quest for justice.

Quavo’s sister, Kashara Marshall, has taken to social media searching for answers surrounding the tragedy. “Find out who did this to my nephew,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday (Nov. 14). “By any means.” As previously reported by REVOLT, Takeoff was fatally shot outside of a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1.

This past Saturday (Nov. 12), Quavo honored his nephew via social media. “Now I finally get it… you are our angel,” he wrote. “I’m proud to be ya Uncle. I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together.”

Read her post below.

Quavo’s sister / Takeoff’s aunt wants the man allegedly responsible for Takeoff’s passing found by any means necessary 👀🙏 pic.twitter.com/uSsuPIzxkT — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 15, 2022

In a post shared on Tuesday (Nov. 15), Offset also honored the late emcee via Instagram. “Dear Take, the pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he wrote. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap, you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time.”

Read their tributes below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho)

Following the tragic incident, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner issued a statement. “People are no longer resolving their disputes or their arguments through a fistfight,” he said. “Now, everyone has access to guns, and so when there’s a disagreement, people pull guns and they start shooting. Their future is cut off and family members and friends are left to mourn.” Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas echoed a similar sentiment. “I want our community to remember that we don’t have to continue to result to violence every time there is a disagreement,” he wrote. “It’s OK to love your brother and sister.”