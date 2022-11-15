Last Friday (Nov. 11), Takeoff was laid to rest following a packed out funeral at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, where many of his family, friends, and hip hop peers traveled to in order to pay their respects. Today (Nov. 15), Offset has broken his silence about the loss on social media, taking to Instagram to deliver an emotional tribute to his fallen cousin:

“Dear Take, the pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap, you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time.”

He continued: “I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil’ sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after.”

In addition to the heartfelt message, Offset also shared different photos showing special moments with the “Last Memory” talent, including one that saw the Lawrenceville trio living it up in a swimming pool. Another image is a close-up of a smiling Takeoff — the same one that Offset uploaded as his profile image shortly after his tragic passing.

You can check out the full Instagram post below. If you missed it, you can also read Quavo’s open letter to his nephew here.