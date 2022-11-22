As previously reported by REVOLT, the untimely death of Takeoff came as a huge blow to the music industry and fans across the world earlier this month. On Nov. 1, the 28-year-old rapper attended a private event with fellow Migos member Quavo when the young star was fatally shot. Last week, Saweetie opened up on his surreal passing.

“It honestly felt so surreal,” the artist said in a Nov. 17 interview. Saweetie famously dated Takeoff’s uncle, Quavo, for several years beginning around 2018. “I feel like the world stopped. He was a wonderful human being. I mean wonderful, like hella dope. My heart, my condolences go to his family. It’s just really surreal. I feel like hip hop is in a really eerie state right now,” she added. Although it’s been almost a month since his tragic death at the private event, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been announced. Local officials previously shared that they do not believe Takeoff was the intended target of the crime.

Yesterday (Nov. 21), Houston Police Chief Troy Finner spoke with local Houston news station KPRC 2 about the ongoing investigation. “I feel good where we’re progressing. You remember on that day, I met with his mother. I talked with that lady personally, made a promise and there’s a lot being said. We want all investigations on murders when people are being killed to move. But the main thing is we get it right,” he revealed. The chief continued, “I do not want to send family members on a roller coaster ride and then we have to come back and say, ‘Woah, that wasn’t the person.’ I want everyone to be patient and just understand there will be some justice here in Houston, Texas.”

Chief Finner remains confident that those involved will be brought to justice. “I don’t want to discuss any details on it, but I can tell you that we will find this person and we will identify the person or persons responsible for Takeoff’s death. I don’t like talking too much while investigations are going on. I’m a person that says, ‘You know what, let people talk.’ But my talking is when we get that person and we put them in jail.” The chief also had good things to say about the beloved musician’s character. “That was a good guy. And he died in our city. People can say whatever they want to, it’s a good city, but you know what, we as a city need to find out and do what we can to make sure we identify and locate those individuals or that individual,” he concluded.