NFL’s Houston Texans franchise has selected 50 Cent‘s Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne beverages as their official cognac and champagne.

The NRG Stadium, Texas‘ home stadium, will feature two bars serving 50’s premium spirits starting in the 2022/23 NFL season. Additionally, Sire Spirits will host special sampling events at the club level, while cocktails will be available in the suites.

The Texans‘ logos will be used for branding, ads, themed sideline bars on the club level of NRG Stadium, and sponsorships of programs, including Taste of Texans.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, announced on Instagram that his foundation, G-Unity Foundation, will also present the Texan’s 50/50 Jackpot.

“The Texans’ 50/50 Jackpot will now be presented by my G-Unity Foundation,” he wrote. “Which empowers children and youth in America’s cities to develop confidence, strength, and skills to win in life. GLG GreenLightGang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

According to Houston Texans President Greg Grissom, the brand and 50 share the same commitment to giving back.

“We are thrilled to partner with Curtis and his team to offer Sire Spirits to our fans on game days,” Grissom said. “We share a common goal of giving back to the city we call home, so bringing Curtis on board to present our 50/50 Jackpot on game days was a natural fit. We look forward to the great work we will do together through this partnership.”

50 shared his excitement to partner with the team after enjoying several home games in Texas last season.

“Last season, I had the opportunity to enjoy several home games, meet Texans fans, spend time with the McNair family and share with them some of the work I’ve been doing within the Houston community,” 50 said. “When the opportunity to partner with the team at this level arose, I was excited to do it.”

You can view the announcement below.