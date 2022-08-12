As previously reported by REVOLT, it was announced that Meek Mill had ended his management deal with Roc Nation after a decade together. Shortly after the news went viral, the Philly star took to Twitter to provide further details:

“I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with [Roc Nation] for my artist and I got [REFORM Alliance] super tied with them and many other investments wit [JAY-Z] … And roc nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic … with roc or [Maybach Music Group]…”

Yesterday (Aug. 11), it was revealed that Meek has inked a strategic partnership deal with WME, which is made up of the William Morris Agency and Endeavor. According to Variety, the deal includes the development of Meek‘s Culture Currency initiative, which is geared towards “supporting his network of artists, athletes, and entertainers.”

Meek Mill spoke more on his new venture in an official statement:

“The partnership between WME and Culture Currency is a strategic hybrid structure that will bring resources and opportunities to entertainers. I have grown and learned the business in an unorthodox way that is effective through relationships built on talent and creativity. As an entertainer, I see us as part of the first generation that truly has influence and connections spread throughout social justice, music, sports, the movie industry, politics, business and the tech world. Taking advantage of this opportunity will allow us to give others the same chance to catch their dreams. Thank you WME for opening the door to build this bridge.”

WME President Ari Greenburg also stated that the partnership “will provide an important pipeline for WME to support future cultural influencers and to provide Meek with another platform to continue building his business.”