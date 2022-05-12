Hip hop heavyweight and activist JAY-Z is teaming up with his music label Roc Nation to bring the Inaugural Social Justice Summit.

The convention aims to unite leaders, experts, and advocates looking to positively impact social and racial justice for families affected by police violence. There will also be a focus on laws and policies, voter registration, education, civic action and different spheres of influence including media, entertainment and technology.

Yesterday (May 12), Roc Nation’s Managing Director of Philanthropy Dania Diaz spoke with NBC News about the move. “It is an opportunity for people to really learn about issues that impact their communities — issues that are going to inevitably come up in midterm elections,” she said.

Diaz continued, “And hopefully, it’ll drive action, at the very least, to get more people connected to what’s happening locally in their communities, but also, you know, getting them to register to vote, first and foremost. And to recognize that there are networks of folks and organizations that they can lean into for support and for greater resources.”

The 24-time Grammy-winner will recruit top celebrities to be involved in the event geared towards making a difference in the community.

As of now, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, professor and author Michael Eric Dyson, CNN contributor Van Jones, Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory and “Breakfast Club” radio host Charlamagne Tha God are among the headliners featured to attend the event. Families impacted by police violence are also scheduled to speak.

JAY-Z and his label are a perfect draw to get a younger demographic interested in social justice.

“If you think about it from a lyrical standpoint and from just a cultural standpoint, the voices that drive hip hop and the music and the lyrics and the experiences that are brought to the table are really largely from a social and racial justice lens,” Diaz said. “And so I think that when we talk about hip hop, as a vehicle to move culture, it’s also a vehicle to address social justice issues and systemic problems.”

The event will take place Saturday, July 23, 2022, starting at 10:30 a.m. EST in New York. Registration for attendees 18 and older is open now at www.unitedjusticecoalition.com.