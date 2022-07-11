Billboard reports that Meek Mill parted ways with Roc Nation Management after inking a deal with the company in 2012. The Philly emcee had a fruitful relationship with the company throughout the past decade.

After Meek’s release from prison in 2018, he partnered with JAY-Z to create the Reform Alliance, a non-profit organization fighting to eliminate unjust sentencing laws nationwide. The following year, the rapper signed a joint venture with Roc Nation for his Dreamchasers imprint and served as President of the label. At the top of the year, he encouraged artists to join his label if they “need help fixing ya situation” because music companies have “black kids in slave contracts.” He tweeted, “Wassup with all these DIFFERENT RACE men got all these young black kids in slave contracts in the music business? Come get wit us you need help fixing ya situation #DC X #ROCNATION it’s literally stealing now we found something we can get rich off!”

His fifth studio album, Expensive Pain, was released last October and scored the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. But he blasted Atlantic Records for not backing him for this project. “They didn’t put nothing into expensive pain and then said I can’t drop another project for 9 months at the end of my contract after I made them 100’s of millions ….. how would can anybody survive that … most rappers can’t speak because they depend on these companies “I don’t,” he tweeted.

Meek dragged Atlantic for not allowing him to drop his music and putting a strain on his relationship with Roddy Ricch. He wrote, “So look I made Atlantic records 100’s of millions and let them rape me out out Roddy a artist they came to me about in jail … they still saying I can’t drop music until 9 months after my last album got blackballed just wrapped buildings and Nina art with talent.”

He added, “Roddy my youngin still …. But that label seperated us instantly when the millions came in from him… same thing they tried to do with me and rozay … it takes a long time to catch up too because most of em tied in for the love of some money …artist scared to speak up.”

It’s unclear if the split was amicable, but Meek Mill is no longer on Roc Nation‘s website and social media accounts. Neither party publicly commented on the matter when this article was published.