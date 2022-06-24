Yesterday (June 23), the Houston Hottie got candid about how Flamin’ Hot Cheetos helped her land one of the biggest deals of her career so far. While in France, the “Plan B” rapper spoke at the “If You’re Not First, You’re Last” panel at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. During her conversation, she recalled her first time meeting Roc Nation founder JAY-Z.

“I thought I was coming to meet the leader and it was just going to be Roc Nation staff like showing me around. And then JAY-Z walks in the room, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t know JAY-Z was coming to my meeting!’” Megan said. “But he comes in the room and he has like six platters of Hot Cheetos and he’s like, ‘I heard you like Hot Cheetos!’ And I was sold.” The “Cognac Queen” then shared why the kind gesture meant so much to her. “When I go to a photo shoot or a video shoot I have to have Hot Cheetos,” she explained. “I always need to really genuinely love it because I need to be authentic. I need to be Megan because if I can’t be Megan, who am I?”

The Houston native’s love for the fiery snack has paid off in other ways too, literally. For this year’s Super Bowl, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper scored her first Big Game commercial with the tasty brand. In February, she spoke with Cosmopolitan about the endorsement.

“I feel like it’s been a long time coming because all my life, I’ve definitely been eating Hot Cheetos,” she said. “I was eating Hot Cheetos for breakfast at school (when I was in college). I be eating Hot Cheetos still to this day — everywhere I go, I ask for Hot Cheetos with lime. Just give it to me. So when the opportunity came for me to be able to do this, I was like, ‘Oh my god! Look at God, he be knowing what I want to do.’ I was so excited to do this.”