Since the hotties have spoken, Megan Thee Stallion is releasing her new single “Plan B” this Friday (April 22).

Megan performed a snippet of the new song on Saturday, day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. This is after she consulted with Twitter the week prior, asking if she should perform this song for the ladies to get hype to.

“I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted. “I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.”

The song samples from Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” and has heated lyrics aimed at her exes and haters.

“Yeah, fuck niggas/ still can’t believe I used to fuck witcha/ I been popping plan b because I ain’t planning to be stuck witcha/ Damn, I see you still kick it with them opp bitches/ I’m the only reason that your groupie ass got bitches/ All them hoes wanna look like me/ Bitch most likely/ Only fuckin’ you just to spite me/ So, please don’t get it twisted/ I ain’t trippin’/ I never put my faith in a nigga, I’mma die independent.”

Since hearing the song during her set, fans have raved with excitement, demanding Megan Thee Stallion release the song. Earlier in the week, Thee Stallion took to Instagram insinuating that she may release the song.

“I performed a snippet of my unreleased song at Coachella last night. I see ya’ll saying y’all want it… maybe I should just gone head release this #hottiechella.”

Looks like Thee Stallion’s keeping her promise and bringing more hot girl energy just in time for spring and summer. This may be one of her releases from her new album, which she says is expected to drop this year. You can presave the song before it drops on new music Friday.