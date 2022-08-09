Is this the end for “The Breakfast Club?”

On Tuesday (Aug. 9) radio veteran Angela Yee tweeted that the legendary radio show “The Breakfast Club” may be coming to an end. Hosted by DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God, the program has been an important staple in Hip-Hop culture since it’s inception in 2010.

“”The Breakfast Club’ as you know it is officially over” she wrote in a message adorned with a heart emoji.

Twitter and social media immediately freaked out over the news. Some were happy to see that the show is ending, while others were sad to see it go.

It is not yet clear if the show is officially ending or undergoing some changes. Some viewers pointed out Yee‘s word choice of “as you know it” and hypothesized that it could be an indication of something bigger. Others have been finding old clips throughout the years that hinted that the show’s ending was on the horizon.

“The Breakfast Club” has had many iconic cultural moments throughout its history. In 2016, Birdman infamously went on the show for less than a minute to press Charlamagne. “Are you finished or are you done,” “put some respect on my name” and “all tree of y’all” became lines that were quoted for years. In 2019, Soulja Boy went on the show to defend his name and went viral for questioning Drake’s popularity over his own in 2018. “Draaake?” he questioned. The moment was highly-memed on social media.

In recent years, the hosts of “The Breakfast Club” have had successful careers outside of the show. In 2020, Charlamagne the God founded the Black Effect Podcast Network in partnership with iHeartMedia. He also became the host of the weekly late-night talk show “Tha God’s Honest Truth” in 2021. DJ Envy routinely hosts large real estate seminars and car shows throughout the country. Angela Yee hosts the widely popular “Lip Service” podcast that invites celebrities to speak about their relationship experiences.

The Breakfast Club is syndicated in 90 states in the U.S. In 2020, the show was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

