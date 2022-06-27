American-born Nigerian singer Davido has signed a new managerial deal and partnership with record label LVRN (Love Renaissance).

LVRN, which is a subsidiary of the parent company Universal Music Group will be taking over management and providing expertise to the singer’s existing team, including Asa Asika of The Plug and Bobo Ajudua.

The news was announced by Billboard on Friday (June 24), which Davido has since confirmed on Twitter.

LVRN is an Atlanta-based record label and management company founded by Carlon Ramong, Justice Baiden, Junia Abaidoo, Sean Famoso McNichol and Tunde Balogun.

The label is currently distributed through Interscope Records, a unit of Universal Music Group. The label is also home to artists 6lack, Summer Walker, BRS Kash, Young Rog, Cruel Santino, OMB Bloodbath, Kitty Ca$h, Eli Derby and NoonieVsEverybody. LVRN manages artists Shelley FKA DRAM, Westside Boogie, and dvsn.

“Partnering with the team at LVRN was a no-brainer. They are some of the music industry’s most brilliant executives and the work they have done in the past speaks for itself. Their understanding of the global music landscape and their roots back home, makes this the perfect partnership. I am looking forward to working with them and excited by what the future holds,” Davido said in a statement.

LVRN’s Balogun added, “Davido, is one of the pioneers of the Afrobeats movement and what he has done with his team is nothing short of phenomenal. We are excited to join his already dynamic team as we take the music and the brand to the next level. This is indeed an exciting time for culture and for us all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Renaissance (@lvrngram)

Davido just ended his “We Rise By Lifting Others” North American tour a few days ago in Los Angeles and announced that he will continue in Europe starting July 1.