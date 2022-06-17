Davido kicked off his “We Rise By Lifting Others” tour at the 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Benefit Concert in New York City’s Prospect Park last night (June 16).

This is Davido’s first time performing for his North American fans since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out so there was no surprise that thousands of fans were gathered outside to watch the American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer perform some of his biggest hit singles. When Davido released his third and most recent studio album A Better Time in 2020, he had plans to take it across North America with a tour, but due to the pandemic there was a shut down on all public events.

Before he hit the stage in Prospect Park last night, the concert started off with opening performances from Nigerian DJ Ecool and Nigerian record producer Pheelz. Davido started off his performance with his hit single “Fall” and continued with “If,” “Risky,” “High,” “FIA,” “Assurance,” “Skelewu,” “Fem,” and many more.

There were many surprises in store for the crowd at the concert. Rapper Fabolous joined Davido on stage to perform their single “Choosy.” Singer Cappella Gray came out on stage to perform his hit single “Gyalis.” Nigerian singer and songwriter Wande Coal also came out and surprised the crowd with a performance and so did rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie, who performed his 2017 hit single “Drowning.” Davido closed out the show with his Amapiano singles “Ke Star” and “Champion Sound.”

The “We Rise By Lifting Others” tour will continue tonight (June 17) at HISTORY in Toronto. Next, Davido will perform at Boston’s House of Blues, Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, and his final stop will be Los Angeles at the YouTube Theatre on June 25th. You can purchase tickets to watch him perform at Ticketmaster.