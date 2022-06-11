J. Cole’s time in the Canadian Elite Basketball League has come to an end as he leaves the Scarborough Shooting Stars after four games to go on tour.

The Grammy-winning rapper made the announcement during a post-interview with Savanna Hamilton on Wednesday night (June 8), after his most productive game with the Shooting Stars so far—hitting two three-pointers shattering his previous career high, and helping the team win 99-81 over the Newfoundland Growlers.

“Man, it’s been phenomenal. I was telling the guys in there like, ‘I’m going for these shows. I’m not sure if I’ll be back.’ But just in case, I had to let them know how incredible this was,” he said. “The players, the coaching staff, the organization, the league, it’s a crazy thing when you see it on paper when you see what’s actually happening, and they made me feel so welcome. Like, really making me a feel like part of the time.”

J. Cole added, “Everybody embraced me. Everybody helped settle nerves and talked me through and teach me, and I’m just on a team with a bunch of amazing guys. So, I appreciate them for that. Coaching staff, players and then the league. It’s priceless what they’re allowing me to come in here and do and experience, so I really appreciate that.”

J. Cole made headlines when he signed with the Scarborough Shooting Stars in May. While he drew the team tons of attention by playing two road games in Guelph and Montreal and two home games. There are no words on whether he’ll return or not.

On Saturday (June 4), Drake was spotted at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, where J. Cole and the Scarborough Shooting Stars played against the Hamilton Honey Badgers. Drake showed his support as he sat courtside rocking J. Cole’s official jersey.

J. Cole is set to perform at Governors Ball Music Festival in New York on Sunday (June 12) before continuing his tour in the United States and Europe.