Nigeria’s very own Davido returns this week with his latest collaboration track “Stand Strong.” The empowering new release boasts production from Pheelz and vocal assistance from The Samples, also known as the Sunday Service Choir. Together, the talented forces become one on “Stand Strong” to create an inspirational offering that speaks to remaining optimistic:

Papa told me, ‘Keep your head up high, even though your body full of bite marks from all dem canines’/ Steady moving, I’m just living life and so many people in my business, so many chookin’ eyes/

My fears are easier to face now (To face now) in the front of my haters, steady chasing my paper / Sipping Martel with no chaser (Ooh) my steps are guided by Jehovah and 44 looking over/ Dem no fit stop us, I know that and every show is a shutdown/ My fears are easier to face now

In additional exciting news, Davido recently announced he will officially be heading out on tour. “I miss my fans in North America so much I had to put together a short run just to come see you all,” Davido tweeted, as he posted a picture of the tour schedule.

Hinting at a new album, Davido also stated that he might preview some of its tracks during the shows. “Going to be plenty of surprises, and I might preview a few songs off my new album.”

He also recently landed a feature alongside R&B singer Trinidad Cardona and one of Qatar’s most popular singers Aisha for the official theme song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. The music video for the single “Hayya Hayya” was well-received, reaching over 2 million views within 24 hours.

Be sure to press play on Davido’s brand new single “Stand Strong” featuring The Samples down below.