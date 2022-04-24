By Oumou Fofana
  /  04.24.2022

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido has announced a limited North American tour set to kick off on June 16.

“I miss my fans in North America so much I had to put together a short run just to come see you all,” Davido tweeted, as he posted a picture of the tour schedule.

Hinting on a new album, Davido also stated that he might preview some of its tracks during the shows. “Going to be plenty of surprises, and I might preview a few songs off my new album. Tickets on sale everywhere this Friday,” he added.

This will be the first time Davido is returning to his North American fans since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. Davido released his third and most recent studio album A Better Time in 2020 and had plans to take it across North America, but due to the pandemic there was a shut down on all public events.

Although the pandemic delayed this tour, it did not slow down his success as he recently landed a feature alongside R&B singer Trinidad Cardona and one of Qatar’s most popular singers Aisha in the official theme song for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. The soccer event is being held this year and the music video for the single “Hayya Hayya” reached over 2 million views within 24 hours.

The We Rise By Lifting Otherstour will start off in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, and includes a visit to HISTORY in Toronto the day after. Next, Davido will perform at Boston’s House of Blues, Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, and his final stop will be Los Angeles at the YouTube Theatre on June 25th. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Davido recently sold out the popular O2 arena in London for his March concert, so there has been no doubt that the singer won’t put on a show for his North American fans.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Davido

