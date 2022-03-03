Summer Walker may be coming to a city near you. On Wednesday (March 2), days after two sold-out performances for Amazon’s “Black Culture Is…” series, the “Come Thru” singer said that she’s “decided to do some more shows.” Announcing her tour on social media, the R&B star shared the dates for upcoming shows alongside the caption, “Hope to see you all there.”

Per Walker’s post, the “Summer Walker Series” is slated to kick off on March 20 at the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas. She will then perform in Chicago and Dallas before advancing to some festival stages and will tentatively close out with her appearance at the Wireless Festival on July 9. More dates and cities will be disclosed at a later time.

Walker’s announcement came hours before she took the stage at Billboard‘s Women in Music Awards. Following her performance, she was named the recipient of the Chart Breaker Award — an honor presented by friend and “Unloyal” collaborator Ari Lennox.

“I’m not really one for speeches. I like to keep it cute and quick, but today I’m not. Thank you Billboard Women in Music for acknowledging me, I really appreciate it,” Walker said in her speech. “Thank you to Interscope, LVRN, Lisa, Sean Garrett, Nija, Lacey, Rolex Windell, Sarita, Larry and my band. I really love my band.”

“I couldn’t have got this award without my fans, so thank you for y’all support. Shout out to all the amazing women and moms here,” she went on. “Thanks to anyone who inspired me to write these songs whether it came from a bad place or not, it changed my life for the better and most importantly, thanks to the great creator, my ancestors, spirit guides, and my nino and nina. Thank you.”

See the tour dates for the “Summer Walker Series” below. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 4).