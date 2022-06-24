Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott commemorated their son’s first heavenly birthday with a foundation that aims to help families with loved ones facing pediatric cancers. The pair announced that his legacy will continue through the “Zen’s Light” foundation.

“June 23 will forever be a day of celebration. A beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life an angel,” said Cannon in a joint Instagram post with Scott. “Zen’s birth has now transformed into ‘Zen’s Light.’ We are proud to announce his new foundation that will help so many others in this world.”

He further explained that the organization’s “mission is to foster global excellence in hope, grief care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need.” As previously shared by REVOLT, the 41-year-old entertainer has been vocal about his own struggles with depression after their son’s death, at the age of five months, following a brain cancer diagnosis.

Scott also spoke out about Zen’s passing via Instagram and said that she is trying her best “to remain optimistic,” but “can’t help but cry out.” She also took a moment to wish her late son a happy heavenly birthday.

“Happy heavenly birthday Zen. At the root of all the emotions I have today there is insurmountable love,” she expressed. “In my mind I can see him smashing his cake and crawling around, tugging at my legs. But the reality is I will blow out his first candle. I will wish he was still here with us. GO REST HIGH.”

The pair partnered with various organizations to launch “Zen’s Light.” Cannon and Scott specifically highlighted the Children’s Hospital of Orange County for their support throughout the process.

“Can’t wait for next year where our Lighting Gala will continue [to] grow to help find a cure for pediatric cancer, further research, and help console more families during difficult times,” said Cannon in the Instagram post.