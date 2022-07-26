On Tuesday (July 26), Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri posted a video addressing the complaints about the application’s new features. Mosseri explained they’re “experimenting” right now. “It’s not yet good,” he said. “There’s a lot going on with Instagram right now. We’re experimenting with a number of different changes to the app. We’re hearing a lot of concerns from a lot of you, so I wanted to take a few moments and clarify a few things.”

Mosseri continued explaining the platform will shift to support more videos and depart from its signature square orientation to a full-screen feed. The Instagram head honcho said more people are sharing videos and the social media site is trying to “evolve because the world is changing quickly.” This video comes after a petition amassed over 1.6 million likes and 140,000 signatures urging the company to “make Instagram Instagram again.”

Mosseri also addressed users’ grievances about recommendations and the new algorithm. He claims this is the “most effective and important” way for content creators to reach more people. He suggested for people to snooze all recommendations for a month if they don’t like it. Mosseri concluded the video asking for feedback and viewers didn’t hold back.

One user wrote, ″[S]top making everything reels. You’re making everyone from journalists, content creators, CEOs, and celebrities agree. It’s now an app for everything you’re advertising, not of my friends and people I think are cool.” Another user weighed in noting, that a content creator isn’t just someone who produces video content. The person wrote, “When is Instagram going to accept that not all creators are video creators? Graphic designers, photographers, and other visual artists helped build IG and rely on it to share their work. And now you’re screwing them over to become a 15 sec video streaming site ppl can’t control.”