Fans holding their breath while hoping for another G-Unit album should probably go ahead and exhale. 50 Cent made it clear this week that he has no interest in reviving the former chart-topping rap group. Not even for fans who, for nostalgia’s sake, may have been willing to support the group’s musical efforts.

Fif has publicly exchanged barbs with his former group mates Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks, and Young Buck over the better part of the past decade. But, at one time, there was some unity amongst the men. G-Unit commercially debuted in 2003 with their album Beg For Mercy. The LP featured hits such as “I Wanna Get to Know You,” “Poppin’ Them Thangs” and “Stunt 101.” Five years after its release, the record consisting of 18 tracks was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. That same year (2008), the group dropped their sophomore album Terminate on Sight. It would be their last studio offering as a collective.

While speaking with the hosts of “The Breakfast Club” radio show on Friday (Aug. 12), 50 explained exactly why he would pass on an opportunity to hit the booth with his former collaborators. “I probably won’t do a project with them. I’m done with carrying them around. My back hurt,” he said. The last time Fif, Yayo, Banks and Buck performed together was in 2014 at Hot 97’s Summer Jam. 50 added that while there has been bouts of animosity between him and the others, an exception to this stance is Yayo.

“If he does something wrong, I don’t care what magnitude of it is, he’ll go, ‘My bad.’ And he’ll go, ‘Aight.’ And we just keep going ’til the next time he does something wrong,” said the “In Da Club” rapper. “That’s the relationship! That is our relationship. Now, when you look at Banks, all these other guys, they came in by way of him and they have a different temperament. It’s not like, it’s not the same relationship,” he added. Watch the full interview below: