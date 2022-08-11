Last month, Lloyd Banks dropped off his fifth studio LP The Course of the Inevitable 2, the sequel to the acclaimed body of work The Course of the Inevitable. This go ’round, the former G-Unit lieutenant blessed his fans with 14 songs and additional features from Tony Yayo, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss, Vado, and Dave East.

In promotion of the new drop, Banks paid a visit to Funk Flex at Hot 97. Over the classic instrumental for Dr. Dre’s “B**ches Ain’t S**t,” he decided to deliver one of the hardest, most rewind-worthy freestyles heard this year:

“For the haters, for whatever it’s worth, I wish ’em well, was sick when Kobe died, laughed when Oprah fell, learn you n**gas ’bout respect, surprise, it’s show and tell, nothin’ like what you’d expect, higher than Birkin shelves, you buggin’ and tuggin’ on two straps, they both Chanel, my name been holdin’ weight, my mail done broke the scale, fake ballers suffer from Ls and chokin’ spells, cooked a thousand, now they mediocre…”

2021’s The Course of the Inevitable marked Banks’ big return to the music scene after the release of his final G-Unit studio album The Hunger for More 2 more than a decade prior. In a recent interview with Billboard, Banks explained why there was a lengthy hiatus:

“I’ve had breaks or hiatuses in the past but they weren’t planned. Life was just happening for me. It was crazy. We lost a lot of people and a lot of things were affecting me. In 2004, alone, I did over 400 shows. You could just imagine what the grind was. Touring with G-Unit, Anger Management Tours and Rock the Mic Tours, there wasn’t time to sit down. This time, it was actually calculated.”

Check out Lloyd Banks’ Funk Flex freestyle below.