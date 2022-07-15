Only real hip hop fans and true students of the game will understand why Lloyd Banks is (and has been) one of the best lyricists for nearly 3 decades now. Since the release of his debut album The Hunger For More in 2004, Banks has not only elevated with his word play — he’s added more substance to the genre of hip hop itself. We are in a time where real bars are being appreciated again (thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago) so the former G-Unit tyrant is in a great space. Even though outside is back open, the ones who have been sleeping on real rap like this are still intact with what’s happening outside of mainstream. Today (July 15), Lloyd Banks brings forth his fifth studio album The Course of The Inevitable 2.

Nah..I’m not that guy anymore https://t.co/Yb4dfutFiy — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) July 3, 2022

The New York rapper took to Twitter for an impromptu Q&A with fans recently. Though majority of questions/comments came from fans who appreciate he and his work through the years, there were a few that caught his eye where he had to make things clear. A fan tweeted him saying that he never got the credit he deserves as a lyricist, but in reality they had him fucked up in a sense. Lloyd Banks took a subtle, yet informing approach to the fan: “Trust me..I’m well respected amongst my peers,” he replied.

The Course of The Inevitable 2 is loaded with 14 records and features some serious bars provided by the likes of Griselda’s Benny The Butcher & Conway The Machine, Jadakiss, Dave East, Vado and his former labelmate Tony Yayo. Lloyd Banks’ 2021 effort The Course of The Inevitable was arguably one of the best rap albums to release and this time around, he is surely going for the gusto. Check it out now!