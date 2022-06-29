By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2022

Last summer, Lloyd Banks made his official return to wax with The Course of the Inevitable, an 18-track project with collaborations alongside Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, Benny The Butcher, Styles P, Ransom, and more. Since then, he’s continued to solidify his position as a lyrical great on songs like Vado‘s “Respect The Jux (Remix),” Russ’ “Get It,” Sy Ari Da Kid’s “Funeral Arrangements,” and Curren$y’s “True Lies (Remix).”

Currently, the Queens emcee is said to be putting the final touches on an official sequel to The Course of the Inevitable, which is hopefully arriving sooner than we think. To get us prepared, today (June 29) sees Banks dropping off a new single titled “Menace,” a Cartune Beatz-produced offering that features Conway The Machine. As expected, both rappers waste little time delivering some of their hardest bars to date:

“Yo, since my DOB, they knew I’d be a menace, believe in me, threw on my shades and S-O-X hat, back on my Eazy E, I hit my number every time, and I’m rapping on PEDs, made millions off MP3s, did that with a GED, you done fucked to pull your hand out, just back to your EBT, top down on the Interstate, make the back of the GT bleed, you never really did shit so your story is a easy breathe, and I’m sharp as ever and get to the Benjamins like Embiid…

The Course of the Inevitable made landfall 11 years after Lloyd Banks released his third album H.F.M. 2 (The Hunger for More 2), the sequel to his 2004 debut The Hunger for More. H.F.M. 2 landed the G-Unit alum within the top 40 of the Billboard 200 and boasted assists from the likes of 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, Pusha T, Juelz Santana, and Raekwon. Press play on “Menace” below.

