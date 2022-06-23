Back in February, Conway The Machine unveiled his God Don’t Make Mistakes album, a well-received 12-track body of work that sees additional assists from Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Beanie Sigel, Anderson .Paak, T.I., Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and more. Today (June 23), the Buffalo rapper returns to share a brand new clip for “Chanel Pearls,” a God Don’t Make Mistakes standout that boasts an appearance from the legendary Jill Scott.

Directed by Davi X. Pena and Chad Tennies, the freshly released video features a series of stunning cinematic shots of Conway and Scott in a brightly lit mansion, an unmistakable contrast from the more dim opening. On the song, the two share their ode to relationships that sustain and nurture:

Got you the bust down Carti’, that’s thirty bands at least, Chanel pearls, Chanel bag hold that Lambo key/ You always held me down, you knew me back when I ran the street, back when if you wanted some weed then I was the man to see, back when I was trappin’ with a scale and some paraphernalia/ Now when I’m buyin’ drip, I get measured and tailored

My accomplishments some of my day ones never was there for, I just realized they feel like my success is their failure/ Yeah, you wanna be a boss, you be resilient when pressure gon’ build up, some niggas gon’ have issues with you and never gon’ tell you

Prior to this, Conway The Machine also treated fans with other visuals like “Stressed” featuring Wallo 267, “John Woo Flick” featuring Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn, and “Scatter Brain” featuring Ludacris and J.I.D. Conway also made some appearances on other artist’s projects this year like Benny The Butcher’s Tana Talk 4 and Action Bronson’s Cocodrillo Turbo.

Be sure to press play on Conway The Machine’s brand new music video for “Chanel Pearls” featuring Jill Scott down below.