By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2022
As one final offering before the body of work is released in full, Conway has dropped off his “Stressed” single. Then new track preps fans for what is to come as he slides over the beat with some assistance from Wallo267:

Life is ’bout trials and tribulations, and overcomin’ obstacles, but I’m tired of shit I’m facin’ ’cause it’s not only mines, got everybody’s situations/ That I gotta make better, and that shit take cheddar (That shit cost)/ I guess everybody want me to save ’em (Pssh), I guess n***as think ten million what Shady paid him, I tell ’em, “No”, they talk down on me and try to play it

Guess they forgot about all the other shit that I gave ’em (What about all the other times, n***a?)/ Funny how they can be so forgetful/ Of all that other shit I say yes to (They forgot about that, huh?)
I’m sure this is somethin’ every real n***a worldwide can attest to/ 

As previously reported by REVOLT, Conway revealed that he is no longer contractually signed to Shady Records or Griselda, yet sounds open to re-sign with any entity that sees his value:

“Like, sitting right here right now, I’m not on a contract with GriseldaShady — none of that shit no more … It’s free agency right now you heard … I need that supermax man — I need that Giannis bag.”

Be sure to press play on Conway The Machine’s brand new “Stressed” single.

