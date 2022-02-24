Life is ’bout trials and tribulations, and overcomin’ obstacles, but I’m tired of shit I’m facin’ ’cause it’s not only mines, got everybody’s situations/ That I gotta make better, and that shit take cheddar (That shit cost)/ I guess everybody want me to save ’em (Pssh), I guess n***as think ten million what Shady paid him, I tell ’em, “No”, they talk down on me and try to play it
Guess they forgot about all the other shit that I gave ’em (What about all the other times, n***a?)/ Funny how they can be so forgetful/ Of all that other shit I say yes to (They forgot about that, huh?)
I’m sure this is somethin’ every real n***a worldwide can attest to/
As previously reported by REVOLT, Conway revealed that he is no longer contractually signed to Shady Records or Griselda, yet sounds open to re-sign with any entity that sees his value:
“Like, sitting right here right now, I’m not on a contract with Griselda, Shady — none of that shit no more … It’s free agency right now you heard … I need that supermax man — I need that Giannis bag.”
