Conway The Machine is officially an independent artist after departing from both Griselda and Shady Records.

The “Scatter Brain” MC announced the change during his recent appearance on the “Bootleg Kev Podcast.” During the interview, Conway explained that he’s “contractually done” with Griselda, which he co-founded with Westside Gunn and Mach-Hommy in 2012; and Eminem’s Shady Records.

“… Like, sitting right here right now, I’m not on a contract with Griselda, Shady — none of that shit no more,” he said.

Currently, Conway is only signed to his own record label imprint, Drumwork Music Group. The Buffalo, New York native said he’s shopping around for new record deals and compared his situation to basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who signed a $293 million supermax contract back in 2020.

“It’s free agency right now you heard,” he said. “I need that supermax man — I need that Giannis bag.”

However, there’s no bad blood between Conway and his former Griselda groupmates.

“I put that shit on my back,” he said of the label. “Me and bro [Westside Gunn] built that.”

Conway also said that even though he’s now shopping around for the best-priced deal, he’d ultimately like to re-sign with the label.

“We haven’t really talked about that… who knows. I mean, that’s all of our intentions,” he said on the podcast. “It’s definitely mine. But I’m just saying as of right now, like, it’s the end. Like, you know, the paperwork I signed has been fulfilled… It was all in together, like my Shady paperwork and Griselda paperwork [and] everything’s been fulfilled. And now it’s time to sit back at the round table and figure out [what] the future is and what it got in store for me.”

Conway’s next album, God Don’t Make Mistakes, is due this Friday (Feb 25). Watch a clip from his interview below.