Back in March, Denzel Curry blessed the masses with his fifth studio LP Melt My Eyez See Your Future, which contained 14 songs and additional features from Robert Glasper, Saul Williams, T-Pain, 6LACK, Rico Nasty, JID, slowthai, and more. In addition to scoring placements on charts across the globe, Melt My Eyez See Your Future also received universal acclaim for his mix of sounds and unique subject matter throughout.

Today, Funk Flex premiered the latest episode of his iconic freestyle series with Curry as his guest. Over a nostalgic boom-bap instrumental provided by DJ Juanyto, the Floridian talent can be heard delivering bars about his rough upbringing, his talents as an emcee, and much more:

“Play the track and rewind me, shit that I been through was grimy, blew up from the underground and still they undermine me, slimy, using distractions to blind me, I had to melt my eyes so I could see what’s in society, school of hard knocks, in adversity university is what I graduated from, accept me universally, sending perpetrators down to purgatory personally, all this pain eternally, feel like a damn eternity, put me in infirmary, my world is too ill…”

This weekend saw Curry kicking off his tour with a rousing set at this year’s Governors Ball Music Festival. He’ll continue to hit up both festivals and more intimate venues in June and July, with a single date in September for Atlanta.

Check out both Curry‘s freestyle and the aforementioned tour dates below.

Denzel Curry tour dates:

6.11 – New York, NY – Gov Ball

6.14 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks w/ Glass Animals

6.15 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks w/ Glass Animals

6.17 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

6.18 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

6.19 – Washington DC – Something In The Water

6.21 – Orlando, FL -House of Blues

6.22 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore

6.24 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

6.25 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

6.26 – Austin, TX – Stubbs

6.28 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

6.30 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

7.01 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

7.10 – Quebec City, QC – Festival D’Ete De Quebec

7.29 – Los Angeles, CA – Hard Summer

7.31 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

9.18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown