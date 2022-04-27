By Regina Cho
  /  04.27.2022

Just yesterday (April 26), Zambian-born Botswana-raised poet and rapper, Sampa The Great ushers in a new era with the release of “Lane” and tapped in with labelmate Denzel Curry for the assist. Accompanying the song is a video directed by Rochelle Rhembard and Imraan Christian and book-ended with the spoken-word piece “Origin.” In “Lane,” Sampa’s dynamic vocals serve as the perfect backtrack to some stunning and imagery:

Please, oh, please don’t, I got issues like “Wah, wah, wah, wah”/ Please, oh, please don’t I’m the one, I’m trippin’, I’m (Wah, wah, wah, wah)/ These n***as wanna fight me, to fight me (What?) I see that y’all don’t like me (All the time)/ Break me, take, this my soul, we can engage, ’cause I’m indestructible/ Bitch, Luke Cage, what the fuck is goin’ on? 

Sampa The Great took a moment to remind folks just how far she plans to take her journey. “We’re not going to stay in one lane, we’re going to create multiple ones,” Sampa says of “Lane.” “My truest self encourages me to explore different lanes, and go beyond what I think I know of myself.”

Prior to this, Sampa The Great took home three ARIA Awards for her debut album The Return, including Best Independent Release, Best Female Artist and Best Hip Hop Release in 2020.

Last month, Denzel Curry shared his fifth album Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, which contained 14 records and boasts features from T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, J.I.D. and more. Before that, his last body of work was Unlocked in collaboration with Kenny Beats. A month after its release, the duo upgraded that project with Unlocked 1.5,  which added on a slew of appearances from Smino, Robert Glasper, Arlo Parks, Joey BADA$$, Kenny Mason, Benny The Butcher, and more.

Be sure to press play on “Lane” by Sampa The Great featuring Denzel Curry down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Denzel Curry
Music Videos
Sampa The Great

