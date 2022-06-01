Back in March, Denzel Curry unveiled his fifth studio LP Melt My Eyez See Your Future, which contained 14 songs and additional features from Robert Glasper, Saul Williams, T-Pain, 6LACK, JID, Rico Nasty, Karriem Riggins, slowthai, and more. The album’s lead single was the Kal Banx-produced “Walkin,” which is centered around the Floridian star rapping about the various obstacles that he comes across during his journey through life:

“Clear a path as I keep on walkin’, ain’t no stoppin’, in this dirty, filthy, rotten, nasty little world we call our home, they get blickies poppin’, ain’t no options for my partners, so they resort to scams and robbin’, take away stress, we ganja coppin’, blow it all out, it’s all forgotten, keep on walkin’, ain’t no stoppin’…”

Today (June 1), Curry has decided to bless his fans with a remix of “Walkin,” which now comes with a new verse from Key Glock. The Memphis emcee matches Curry’s energy with rhymes about staying focused on the money and standing tall in the midst of nonsense:

“Big hands all up in my pocket, Jimmy Neutron, keep a rocket, fuck 12, you can still come cop it, monster hangin’ with goons and goblins, I’m so heartless, shoot with a carbon, yeah, migga, like every day, they say, ‘More money, more problems,’ shit, well, I’m like, ‘Okay,’ star point guard but I still don’t play, yeah, I know I’m a dawg but I still go ape, uh, never ever ever give a fuck what they say…”

“Walkin” marks the first appearance from Glock on wax since he joined Gucci Mane on the April collaboration “Blood All On It,” which also came with a posthumous verse from Young Dolph. Just prior to that, he liberated the deluxe edition of last November’s Yellow Tape 2.

Press play on Denzel Curry‘s “Walkin (Key Glock Remix)” below.