Later this month, Key Glock will reveal the deluxe edition of Yellow Tape 2, which will add on 10 new tracks to the overall project. Today (Mar. 17), he delivers another single from said upgrade for “Play For Keeps,” which sees the Memphis emcee as aggressive as ever from a lyrical standpoint:

“I dropped a 4 in my iced tea, okay, and now it taste sweet, I’m chasin’ dreams like I’m Meek wit’ mills, it’s all that I see, jumped off the porch, yea, wit’ the torch, I was raised by the streets, yea, I was told to play for keeps, and don’t let hoes play wit’ me, I eat the week, I’ma beast, up on these rappers I feast, you know they say talk is cheap, well I baguetted my teeth … you can’t compare to my team…”

Presumably taking queues from his Yellow Tape 2 artwork, the accompanying clip for “Play For Keeps” sees Key Glock amongst his fleet of high-end vehicles, all of which are draped in bright yellow. That’s pretty much it — this video almost feels like a reminder to all detractors who think that Glock has fallen off, which is clearly not the case at all.

The forthcoming release of Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe) will arrive on the heels of what initially sounded like a retirement announcement from Key Glock, who is presumably still reeling from the unfortunate passing of his longtime collaborator and family member Young Dolph. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Son of a Gun emcee took to Twitter to hint at pivoting to another form of entertainment:

“finna go to acting school.. doing music don’t hit da same for me anymore…”

Press play on Key Glock‘s video for “Play For Keeps” below. Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe) will officially be making landfall Mar. 25 — you can also check out forthcoming tour dates in support of the release here.