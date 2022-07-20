This Friday (July 22), Lady London is set to release her new song “What Is It Giving,” her first single of the year. Born in New York and raised in New Jersey, the multi-hyphenate rapper rose to popularity thanks to her razor-sharp cadence, viral freestyles, and her 2022 project, Lady Like: The Boss Tape.

London sets the tone this week by paying a visit to the one and only Funk Flex hot seat to deliver a new freestyle. Recent artists who also shared their bars on the show consist of Erica Banks, Latto, Denzel Curry, Joey Bada$$, and plenty others. Over an instrumental of Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs,” London effortlessly shows off her flow:

I ain’t easy to forget, I ain’t even tryna flex, LAX with fifteen hundred dollar sweats/ Gallery, spray painted sneakers giving your salary, Lanvin’s with the fat ass laces giving you calories/ No crease and they all peeps, these are not 990’s, Dior sneaks, let em know/ I’m the next comin’ to Hov, I’m runnin’ from the people so long I’m ready to own/ I gave birth to redemption to rap, switchin’ the cadences, they say they hate my voice tryna portray this shit/

A few months ago, Lady London sat down with REVOLT for an in-depth conversation about her career. She made sure to drop off some advice for any young women who may want to follow in her footsteps:

“Just fight your fight. Underestimation is guaranteed to happen to you, whether it be by a man or other women counterparts. Continuing to stand your ground and walk in your purpose fully is important. When you believe it wholeheartedly and sincerely, other people can believe it, too. Walking with that confidence and that boldness about you is important.”

Be sure to press play on Lady London’s brand new Funk Flex freestyle down below.