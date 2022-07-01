After an unfortunate delay due to apparent clearance issues, Joey BADA$$ has officially announced that his forthcoming album, 2000, will finally be making landfall July 22. The project will serve as the sequel to the Brooklyn rhymer‘s 2012 mixtape 1999.

Following the well-received “Head High,” today (July 1) sees another single from 2000 titled “Where I Belong,” a Statik Selektah-produced offering that’s filled with raps about his current lifestyle:

“Back on the set like I never left, I’m takin’ steps to be the best ’til they lay me to rest, VVS upon my chest they got them DVS, ain’t no tints on my two-door, I want them see it’s us, ’cause if I paid enough them fuckers better see me comin’, I used to drive my momma bucket, ridin’ ’round frontin’, on Snyder Avenue, buildin’ number thirty-four-hunnid, I gave this shit my all or nothin’, now my bank bustin’…”

Upon it’s eventual arrival, 2000 will follow 2017’s ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, a 12-song body of work with notable assists from ScHoolboy Q, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, Meechy Darko, Styles P, Chronixx, and J. Cole. The project was a top five success for BADA$$ on the Billboard 200 thanks to 51,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

In addition to occasional drops like the 3-song Light Pack, the “Mr. Robot” star has continued to expand his reach into the acting world. In 2020, he starred in the short film Two Distant Strangers, which was produced by the likes of Van Lathan, Lawrence Bender, Jesse Williams, Terrence J, and Sean “Diddy” Combs. Said film ended up winning an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film during last year’s Academy Awards. Press play on the visual for Joey BADA$$ and Statik Selektah’s latest collaboration below.