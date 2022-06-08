In a couple of months, renowned beatsmith Danger Mouse will be connecting with rap legend Black Thought for the joint effort Cheat Codes, which will see 12 dope cuts and additional assists from Raekwon, Michael Kiwanuka, A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Conway The Machine, the late MF DOOM, and more. Last month, the duo kicked off the new album campaign with “No Gold Teeth,” a masterclass in top-tier lyricism over a sample of Hugh Masekela’s “Stop.”

Today (June 8), fans get to check out another single from Cheat Codes titled “Because,” a big collaboration alongside Joey BADA$$, Russ, and Dylan Cartlidge. As expected, the mix of soulful instrumentation with thought-provoking rhymes is as top-tier as it gets:

“I’m from where too many lives twenty-five years or fewer, nothing we receive is brand new, it’s just newer, while brothers drop down to their knees and make do of, popsicle sticks, raced down the curb into the sewer, the next American hangman, sketch the crayon, gangland all a façade, the truth persuade all…”

BADA$$ further broke-down his feelings on working with Black Thought and Danger Mouse via statement:

“I’ve always been a big fan of Black Thought and Danger Mouse. I think Black Thought is one of the greatest rappers ever, so when they asked me to get on this record, it was a no-brainer, plus the record is fire!”

Check out “Because” and the full tracklisting for Cheat Codes (out August 10) below.

Cheat Codes tracklist: