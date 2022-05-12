Big news for fans of Joey BADA$$. This week, the Brooklyn talent took to social media to announce the forthcoming release of his new album 2000, which — judging from the title — will act as the sequel to BADA$$‘ classic mixtape 1999. Added to the news is a trailer that further confirms the connection with shots of kids skateboarding in a park before the camera focuses on BADA$$ — all while a Statik Selektah-produced track begins playing in the background.

Released back in 2012, 1999 was BADA$$‘ debut mixtape that contained 15 songs and appearances from members of the rapper‘s Pro Era collective, along with additional contributions from MF DOOM, Knxwledge, J Dilla, Lord Finesse, and more. Along with its lead single “Waves,” 1999 solidified BADA$$‘ position as one of the next artists to lead the hip hop movement, which continued with the albums B4.DA.$$ and All-Amerikkkan Badass in 2015 and 2017, respectively. He’s also since stepping into the acting game, delivering top tier performances in the series “Mr. Robot” and the Oscar-winning short film Two Distant Strangers.

Check out the official trailer for 2000 below, which officially arrives June 17. In related news, Joey BADA$$ will also be going on tour in support of the album — you can take a look at the dates for that as well.

“1999-2000” summer tour dates:

July 1: Boston, MA – Big Night Live

July 2: Montreal, Quebec – M Telus

July 3: Toronto, Ontario – Rebel

July 6: Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

July 7: New York, NY – Terminal 5

July 8: Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

July 9: Norfolk, VA – The Norva

July 10: Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Heaven Stage

July 12: Chicago, IL – House of Blues

July 13: Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

July 15: Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

July 17: Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex Rockwell

July 19: Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

July 20: Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre

July 21: Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

July 23: San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

July 24: Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

July 26: San Diego, CA – House of Blues

July 27: Santa Ana, CA – Observatory

July 28: Los Angeles, CA – The Novo