By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2022

Big news for fans of Joey BADA$$. This week, the Brooklyn talent took to social media to announce the forthcoming release of his new album 2000, which — judging from the title — will act as the sequel to BADA$$‘ classic mixtape 1999. Added to the news is a trailer that further confirms the connection with shots of kids skateboarding in a park before the camera focuses on BADA$$ — all while a Statik Selektah-produced track begins playing in the background.

Released back in 2012, 1999 was BADA$$‘ debut mixtape that contained 15 songs and appearances from members of the rapper‘s Pro Era collective, along with additional contributions from MF DOOM, Knxwledge, J Dilla, Lord Finesse, and more. Along with its lead single “Waves,” 1999 solidified BADA$$‘ position as one of the next artists to lead the hip hop movement, which continued with the albums B4.DA.$$ and All-Amerikkkan Badass in 2015 and 2017, respectively. He’s also since stepping into the acting game, delivering top tier performances in the series “Mr. Robot” and the Oscar-winning short film Two Distant Strangers.

Check out the official trailer for 2000 below, which officially arrives June 17. In related news, Joey BADA$$ will also be going on tour in support of the album — you can take a look at the dates for that as well.

“1999-2000” summer tour dates:

July 1: Boston, MA – Big Night Live
July 2: Montreal, Quebec – M Telus
July 3: Toronto, Ontario – Rebel
July 6: Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
July 7: New York, NY – Terminal 5
July 8: Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
July 9: Norfolk, VA – The Norva
July 10: Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Heaven Stage
July 12: Chicago, IL – House of Blues
July 13: Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
July 15: Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
July 17: Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex Rockwell
July 19: Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
July 20: Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre
July 21: Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
July 23: San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
July 24: Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
July 26: San Diego, CA – House of Blues
July 27: Santa Ana, CA – Observatory
July 28: Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Joey BadaSS keeps his "Head High" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2022

Joey BADASS brings "THE REV3NGE" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.14.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Joey Badass

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Joey BadaSS keeps his "Head High" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2022

Joey BADASS brings "THE REV3NGE" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.14.2022
View More

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Mary J. Blige x Pepsi’s “Strength of a Woman” festival recap (Part two)

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi joined forces on May 6 and 7 for the inaugural ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  05.10.2022
Watch

Mary J. Blige x Pepsi's "Strength of a Woman" festival recap (Part one)

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi joined forces on May 6 and 7 for the inaugural ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

King Randall is helping Black boys grow up to be the best men possible | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'

King Randall is a 22-year-old native of Albany, Georgia. Seeing a need to enhance the ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.06.2022
View More