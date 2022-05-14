By C.H.
  /  05.14.2022

Joey Bada$$ is in full album mode.

The Brooklyn-bred rapper recently announced that he plans to release 2000, a follow-up to his highly-celebrated debut 1999, next month. And he’s going on a “1999-2000” summer tour in support of the album.

On Saturday (May 14), Joey took to Twitter to ask his fans for some input on his forthcoming offering.

“What features do you want to see on #2000?” he asked. The post has drawn dozens of responses thus far.

The butcher would b crazy,” one fan wrote.

“Pro Era that’s all,” another fan replied.

Others suggested rappers like Ab Soul, Tyler the Creator, JID, and even Joey’s deceased schoolmate Capital Steez’s name came up.

Gibbs, Earl, Nas, T’nah, and CJ Fly,” one person tweeted.

“A$AP rocky, Cole, & Thug,” another tweeter suggested.

“If you can.. get 3 stacks,” a fan tweeted.

Joey has yet to respond to any of the tweets but he has plenty of suggestions to consider.

In a recent interview with XXL, the “DEVASTATED” rapper spoke about the producers he plans to work with on 2000.

“As far as producers go, I got my boys on there: Statik Selektah, Kirk Knight. I got a Cardo joint on there. I got a Mike WiLL [Made-It] joint on there,” Joey told the hip hop publication. “I’m supposed to be getting in with DJ Premier this week ’cause I told him I can’t complete this album if we don’t link up.”

In regards to regularly providing fans with more new music, Joey admitted to XXL that he needs to be more consistent.

“I’m a very accountable person. I live in real time and everything. I’m a realist, so I understand that there’s been a lot of stop and gos,” he said. “It’s kind of been my fault. I’ll say this and then boom, we’ll start and then we’ll stop. Start and stop. That’s what I realized and I’ve noticed how it’s kind of damaged my relationship with my fans. I see that and this is my response. This whole year, what I’m about to do and how I’m about to roll this music out.”

Check out Joey’s tweet and some of the fan responses below:

 

 

Joey Badass

