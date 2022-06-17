Back in March 2021, Chance The Rapper seems to kickstart a campaign towards a new LP with “The Heart & The Tongue.” Since then, he’s continued to release equally dope singles like “Child Of God” and “A Bar About A Bar,” further raising hopes for full-length drop by this year’s end. Today (June 16), he adds some additional fuel to the fire with “The Highs & The Lows,” a collaboration alongside Joey BADA$$ that sees the two rapping about family, dealing with internal issues, and much more over some seriously soulful production:

“I’m an emotional rollercoaster, where high so high could put Bol Bol on a poster, but when the bread get low like four loafs and a toaster, or the shoulders can’t get cold as ten toes in Nova Scotia, some days I hold a grudge, some days I hold a ghoster, some days I just ghost her, some days I’m supposed to, the crib feel like a gun fight, but them strollers, that’s the holster, we can make amends over old means and mimosas…”

It’s been three years since Chance The Rapper liberated his official debut LP The Big Day, a 22-song body of work that boasted a wealth of features from Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, DaBaby, Ari Lennox, Chance‘s brother Taylor Bennett, and more. As with the Grammy-winning Coloring Book before it, The Big Day was both a critical and commercial success for Chance, peaking at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 108,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Press play on Chance The Rapper and Joey BADA$$‘ “The Highs & The Lows” below. Hopefully, we’ll receive more information on a forthcoming album — or any project of some kind — sooner than later.