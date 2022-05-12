Back in February, Chicago rapper, actor, and activist Vic Mensa shared a surprise four-song EP for fans to enjoy. Titled Vino Valentino, the new body of work showcases his thoughts about Valentine’s Day and also shines the spotlight on his talents as a producer. Today (May 12), he returns with a brand new collaboration titled “Wraith (Writing Exercise #3).” Equipped with an assist from Chance The Rapper, the new clip sees the two putting their pen to work over some production courtesy of Smoko Ono and Beat Butcha:

My name like the rangers, I write in stone, Chano my n***a, he write in his room/ Stars in the roof it’s a, aye, yeah it’s a war zone at home/ Aye, this shit don’t make no sense pullin’ up in that spaceship, yeah/ My name like the rangers, I write in stone Chano my n***a, he write in his room/ Stars in the roof it’s a it’s a war zone at home

Of the collaboration, Vic Mensa says: “Me and Chano have been working on a lot of music for a while now, there’s much more to come. This was produced by the homie Smoko Ono and Beat Butcha.”

Last year, Vic Mensa blessed the masses with seven-song EP V TAPE, which saw notable contributions from Eryn Allen Kane, Snoh Aalegra, SAINt JHN, BJ The Chicago Kid, DIXSON, and Peter CottonTale. Mensa then followed with last March’s I TAPE, another seven-song offering with collaborations alongside Kane, Tish, Zacari, Jeremih, Wyatt Waddell, Chance The Rapper, and Wyclef Jean. His only official album, The Autobiography, made landfall back in 2017 — the Roc Nation signee has also delved into the alternative genre via his 93PUNX outfit, with the band liberating a self-titled body of work in 2019.

Be sure to press play on Vic Mensa’s brand new video for “Wraith (Writing Exercise #3)”