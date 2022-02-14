Today (Feb. 14), Chicago rapper, actor, and activist Vic Mensa has shared a surprise four-song EP for fans to enjoy. Titled Vino Valentino, the new body of work showcases his thoughts about Valentine’s Day and also shines the spotlight on his talents as a producer. Vic provided the beats for standout tracks “D’ussé Tears (featuring Dixson and Malik Yusef)” and “Can I Call U Baby (featuring Peter CottonTale).” Right from the opening lyrics on the project, Mensa unloads some honest thoughts:

You need a real one and I need one too, you know who I’m talking to/ I hope that you notice, these hoes out here doing me bad, treating me wrong/ Playing me bogus with ulterior motives/ Can I have you, I’m at you, can I cover my ex bitches tattoos, can I get me an outfit to match you/ Tell my assistant to clear out schedule, I’m talkin’ ’bout clear out the bezel

I’ll be perfect for you (Feel it all, feel it all, feel it all, oh yeah)/ You’ll be perfect for me (Feel it all, feel it all, feel it all, oh yeah)/ We’ll be worth it, you’ll see (If he don’t treat you, right girl, go be free)

Last year, Vic Mensa blessed the masses with seven-song EP V TAPE, which saw notable contributions from Eryn Allen Kane, Snoh Aalegra, SAINt JHN, BJ The Chicago Kid, DIXSON, and Peter CottonTale. Mensa then followed with last March’s I TAPE, another seven-song offering with collaborations alongside Kane, Tish, Zacari, Jeremih, Wyatt Waddell, Chance The Rapper, and Wyclef Jean. His only official album, The Autobiography, made landfall back in 2017 — the Roc Nation signee has also delved into the alternative genre via his 93PUNX outfit, with the band liberating a self-titled body of work in 2019.

Be sure to press play on Vic Mensa’s brand new surprise drop EP Vino Valentino down below.