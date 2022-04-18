Most people flaunt their gifts, however Chance the Rapper chose to celebrate his 29th birthday with a Holiday Meal Giveaway. The Chi native gifted Chatham with 1,500 free meals on Saturday (April 16) through his non-profit organization, SocialWorks, in time for Easter. The organization aims to inspire music, art, food, action and community.

Earlier in the day the charitable rapper shared a series of heartwarming throwback photos on Instagram. Followers saw baby pictures of himself, along with his mother Lisa Bennet and his younger brother Taylor Bennet. He captioned the post, “He’s 29. Best gift u can get me is showing someone they’re a child of God today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper)

Additionally, to let the South Side of Chicago know the event was in full effect, Chance posted a video of the food drive-through. Cars lined up as volunteers handed out food to families, shared scoops of his Ben and Jerry’s ice cream flavor “Mint Chocolate Chance” and enjoyed a dancing Chance the Rapper mascot.

“Happening now Chicago! Holiday Meal Giveaway 8560 S. Cottage Grove,” he wrote in the video’s caption. “1,500 free meals for the community @socialworks_chi @benandjerrys #SocialWorks #HelpPeople.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper)

The Grammy winning artist is known for his activism, community work and as a successful independent artist. He encourages people to buy his ice cream flavor, as proceeds go towards his Chicago-based charity. The second annual grocery giveaway was sponsored by Taste for the Homeless, Discover, Conscious and Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. Foundation. As access to food has become more scarce when people are in a time of need, Chance pours into philanthropy, as 1,500 local residents received hams, food and gift cards free of charge.