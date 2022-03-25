It’s been a few years since Chance The Rapper released his debut studio LP The Big Day, which came with a wealth of contributions from artists across multiple genres — Death Cab for Cutie, John Legend, Smino, Ari Lennox, Francis and the Lights, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Shawn Mendes, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, and many more provided their assistance across 22 tracks. Since then, the Chicago star has blessed fans with a loose song or several on social media and contributed his special brand of bars for peers like DaBaby, Guapdad 4000, D Smoke, Trippie Redd, Brandy, Ludacris, Justin Bieber, Spillage Village, and Vic Mensa.

Almost a year from now, Chance made his official return with “The Heart & The Tongue,” a song that’s so personal, he took us into his residence to truly get a feel of what he was trying to convey. Earlier this week, he added to that with “Child of God,” which originally premiered on REVOLT and, as the title somewhat reveals, sees the Social Experiment frontman speaking to his faith and how it’s had an effect on him and his loved ones:

“Truth be told, I got the ball on a string, carried the weight of the world, but it came with some handles, I drag it to the basket, Moses with the passage, safely Lord God, please make an example, I try to break shackles, now they ankles in shambles, I can’t expect them to be grateful and thankful, they thought I had a manual like Hansel, leave your plans in Mans hands and it gets manhandled, dancin’ in the street, but I didn’t panhandle…”

Press play on the official video for the Peter CottonTale, Al Hug, and DexLvL-produced effort, which shows him building and creating some beautiful art within his aforementioned residence. Presumably, there is much more to come soon.