In the midst of an exciting start to her 2022, East London songstress Tiana Major9 has officially unveiled her latest collaboration single “2 Seater.” The new track is equipped with a feature from Smino and arrived paired with a cinematic music video to show off the warm tones that emit from the new release:

I love it when I’m in your car and in your presence, I’ll show you all these songs/ I wrote about you baby/ I’ll play you the songs that you inspire, babe, are you home/ Let’s take a ride, I love it when I’m in your car and in your presence/ I’m on your ends, let’s get in the wind, I don’t know when I’ma be back

So far in her fruitful career, Tiana has already received nominations for “Best Female Act” and “Best R&B/Soul Act” at the 2021 MOBO Awards. Recognizing the power of her collaboration with EARTHGANG, “Collide,” from Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack, Tiana Major9 notably garnered a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of “Best R&B Song.”

She is currently on the road with Jazmine Sullivan on the “Heaux Tales” Tour. The six-week jaunt kicked off on Valentine’s Day at Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on March 30 at House of Blues Chicago in Chicago, IL.

Smino’s last project is his She Already Decided mixtape that came out in April last year. Since then, he’s dropped cuts like “Tempo,” “Backstage Pass” with Monte Booker and The Drums, “Baguetti” with JID and Kenny Beats, and the “Dragonball Durag” with Thundercat and Guapdad 4000. In 2018, he released his well-loved NOIR project which boasted fan favorites like “KLINK” and “Z4L” with Bari and Jay2.

Be sure to press play on Tiana Major9’s brand new “2 Seater” music video featuring Smino down below.