Today (May 27), REVOLT is excited to premiere Chance The Rapper’s new single “A Bar About A Bar,” which he produced alongside DexLvL. The roughly minute-long effort sees Chance telling a short story in rhyme that ends somewhat abruptly:

“I got a bar about a bar, it’s not a joke, it’s just a bar, a nigga walked into a bar, took a seat, he like ‘This liquor hard, this woman easy,’ legend has it, he was callous, like fingers that pick guitars, he was just a, hit the park, his pickup truck, ’cause it was dark, to take a piss, the road was long, the line was long and shit, he thought about it, held it in and sipped his straw, ashed out his cigar and walked out into his car…”

It’s been three years since Chance liberated his official debut LP The Big Day, a 22-song body of work with a wealth of contributions from John Legend, Smino, DaBaby, Ari Lennox, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, and more. The project remains his highest charting to date, peaking at the number 2 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 108,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. More recently, the Chicago frontrunner has provided fans with an influx of loose cuts like “The Heart & The Tongue,” “Child Of God,” and “Wraith.” It’s hopeful that this all means that a new body of work from Chance is officially on the way.

In related news, there is a growing rumor that Chance The Rapper would be starring in a prequel of the sitcom “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,” a series that ran on The Disney Channel from 2005 to 2008 — he would be playing the role of Mr. Marion Moseby. Chance hasn’t confirmed or denied said news as of yet.

Press play on the matching visual for “A Bar About A Bar,” which features an appearance from fellow hometown peer Vic Mensa.