Ari Lennox fans are in for a brand new treat. The esteemed R&B singer showed off her raw vocals in a brand new studio session video, where she delivered a stunning performance of “A Kind of Magic.” Featuring just a sole guitarist to accompany her, Ari Lennox let her powerhouse voice shine as she delivered the well-loved lyrics from the classic Queen record:

It’s a kind of magic, it’s a kind of magic, a kind of magic, one dream, one soul/ One prize, one goal, one golden glance of what should be (It’s a kind of magic)/ One shaft of light that shows the way, no mortal man can win this day (It’s a kind of magic)/ The bell that rings inside your mind, is challenging the doors of time (It’s a kind of magic)/ The waiting seems eternity, the day will dawn of sanity, is this a kind of magic?

“Thank you to my beautiful family at Coca Cola for having me take part in their new #RealMagic campaign,” she types. “Singing Freddie Mercury was such a gift. Watch the full film on Coca-Cola’s #CokeStudio Youtube channel now along with my version of ‘A Kind Of Magic.'”

Back in September, Ari Lennox blessed the masses with a new single titled “Pressure,” which sees production from Elite, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Jermaine Dupri. It’s been three years since Lennox liberated her debut LP Shea Butter Baby, which contained 12 songs and additional appearances from fellow Dreamville cohorts J. Cole and JID. Months later saw Lennox unveil a remix EP version of Shea Butter Baby, which saw collaborations alongside Doja Cat Smino, and Durand Bernarr on updated versions of “BMO,” “I Been,” and “Facetime,” respectively.

Be sure to press play on Ari Lennox’s cover of “A Kind of Magic” down below.