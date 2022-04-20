Nicki Minaj is tired of her name being constantly brought up. Yesterday (April 19), Minaj took a page out of Will Smith’s book and told people to keep her “name out ya mthfkn mouf” for the rest of 2022.

The chart-topping Trinidadian-born rapper has been a highly discussed topic lately, but in a series of tweets she let us know that she’s had enough.

“Would it have bothered u dumb fkng hoes to simply STFD & STFU?!?!!!! BUT NOOOOOOO!!!!!!!” she said in one tweet.

She continued, “Many of y’all never experienced a ‘Nicki got her foot on btchs necks’ era & it shows. So from this day forth y’all will not get papa bear mommy cuz y’all don’t deserve her Yall won’t get bout to be preggers Nicki or preggers Nicki. Y’ all gon get who y’all begged4.”

It appears the “Do We Have a Problem?” rapper is tired of playing nice.

Minaj kept it going by saying, “And baby, that ‘btchs necks’ covers the whole spectrum. [email protected] tooooooooooooooooo.”

One user replied, “Idk tf is you talking about but periodt.”

In an interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts” show last week, “Buss It” rapper Erica Banks revealed that she felt “ignored” by Minaj.

“You know, I love Nicki but I just feel like I been trying to reach out to her for a long time and I just feel like she kind of ignored me. And I feel like she entertained the girls who really don’t even know how to rap. You know what I’m saying? And my feelings hurt,” Banks said.

In recent years, Minaj has collaborated with female rappers like Coi Leray on “Blick Blick!” and 1501 Certified Entertainment alum Megan Thee Stallion on “Hot Girl Summer.”

Although Banks’ comments didn’t sit right with many, she wasn’t the only one to mention Minaj.

In a clip from REVOLT’s “Big Facts” podcast that was shared yesterday, “Big Mouth” rapper Rubi Rose was asked if she would ever date a man who made less money than her.

“I will help of course, but I don’t want to be the man in the relationship. But I will. I see Nicki Minaj is happy,” Rose said.

Minaj never specified who she was speaking about in her tweets, but she did end the topic on a somewhat generous note by asking if any “rappers” would like the opportunity to be featured on her “We Go Up” remix.

“Going once Going twice Are there any ‘rappers’ that would like a verse on the WGU remix? The instrumental is on iTunes. Fuck it up & send it to me. that’s WTF EYEEEEEEE USED TO DO but that is I and I am him. Slim THICK wit da tilted brim.”

