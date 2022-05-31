During a recent Las Vegas show this past Memorial Day weekend, R&B legend Anita Baker paused her set to thank Chance the Rapper for helping her to resolve an issue.

On Sunday (May 29), as she performed on stage at the Venetian Theatre, the “Giving You the Best That I Got” singer stopped to deliver a few heartfelt words to a member of the audience.

“Would you guys say ‘hello’ to a friend of mine by way of [the] music industry, by way of helping me get a hold and ownership of my master records? Mr. Chance the Rapper is right there,” the 64-year-old songstress said to the roaring crowd.

Another audience member who caught the announcement on camera with their cell phone then panned over to Chance as he stood up to show his gratitude. The sweet moment has gained a lot of attention on social media.

The Chicago rapper responded to a tweet of the video by saying, “​​I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US.”

It seems Baker was just as thrilled to see the 29-year-old artist at her show as she responded, “Had no idea you would be in our midst. Such a nice surprise. Brought tears to my eyes.”

The iconic singer was previously involved in a highly publicized dispute with Elektra Records regarding her master recordings. Baker would frequently ask her fans not to buy or stream any of her music from the record label.

Last September, the “Sweet Love” singer tweeted that she reached a deal allowing her to regain her masters. “All My Children Are Coming Home,” she said, referencing her first five albums with Elektra. A photo of the albums nestled next to a cozy fireplace was included in her tweet.

