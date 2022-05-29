In a deal with Hipgnosis Song Management, Justin Timberlake sold his entire music catalog valued at an estimated $100 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The London-based firm announced Thursday (May 26) the purchase of all the singer’s copyrights to approximately 200 songs that he wrote or co-wrote, according to Hipgnosis Song Management CEO Merck Mercuriadis. The catalog includes Timberlake’s Billboard chart-topping hits like “Cry Me A River,” “Rock Your Body,” “SexyBack,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Mirrors,” and many more.

In addition to the copyright to the entire music catalog, Hipgnosis will also own Timberlake‘s financial interests of the writer and publisher’s share of the singer’s public performance income going forward.

“I am excited to be partnering with Merck and Hipgnosis, he values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling,” Timberlake said in a statement. “I look forward to entering this next chapter.”

In his own statement, Mercuriadis said, “Putting this deal together has been a complete labor of love. I’m delighted to welcome them all to the Hipgnosis Family. This is the beginning of what we believe will be an incredible relationship important to us all.”

Timberlake’s music collection spans over 20 years. Timberlake rose to fame in 1995 as lead vocalist of boy band NSYNC and launched a solo music career, working with producers such as Pharrell Williams and Timbaland. The singer has released five solo studio albums to date: Justified, FutureSex/LoveSounds, The 20/20 Experience, The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2 and Man of the Woods.

The singer joins a growing list of prominent musicians that have sold their catalogs within the last year. In January, singer Shakira sold portions of her song catalogs to Hipgnosis. Other artists who have made deals with the firm include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Journey, Blondie and Neil Young.