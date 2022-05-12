Joey BADA$$ is now officially in full promo run. This week, he announced that his new album, 2000, would be arriving June 17, and — from the looks of its official trailer — would directly follow the themes of BADA$$‘ classic debut mixtape 1999. In addition, he would also be heading out on a North American tour in support of 2000 this summer.

Today (May 12), fans can now see Joey BADA$$ paying a visit to Funk Flex for a dope freestyle, which proves that he’s only getting better with his craft:

“Ayo my cup overflowing, peep the drip, I got the juice, now yo’ bitch wanna take the ship, you keep thinkin’ that I ain’t legit, my Crips’ll straight run through ya shit, gun bust yo lip, now you really bloody, shit get really ugly, niggas hate me, but the hood love me, I’m good money, you niggas ever try to move on me, I’m finger-fuckin a 9, but gun is too horny, when it’s that time, I ain’t sending no warning…”

Upon it’s eventual release, 2000 will directly follow 2020’s The Light Pack, a three-song EP that saw a single assist from Pusha T. Prior to that, BADA$$ released his sophomore studio LP ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, a 12-song body of work with a slew of dope features from ScHoolboy Q, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, Meechy Darko, Styles P, Chronixx, and J. Cole. As previously reported by REVOLT, 2020 also saw Joey BADA$$ starring in the short film Two Distant Strangers, a film produced by Van Lathan, Lawrence Bender, Jesse Williams, Diddy, and more that eventually earned an Academy Award last year.

Press play on Joey BADA$$‘ freestyle for Funk Flex below. If you missed it, you can check out his upcoming tour dates here.