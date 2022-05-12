By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2022

Joey BADA$$ is now officially in full promo run. This week, he announced that his new album, 2000, would be arriving June 17, and — from the looks of its official trailer — would directly follow the themes of BADA$$‘ classic debut mixtape 1999. In addition, he would also be heading out on a North American tour in support of 2000 this summer.

Today (May 12), fans can now see Joey BADA$$ paying a visit to Funk Flex for a dope freestyle, which proves that he’s only getting better with his craft:

Ayo my cup overflowing, peep the drip, I got the juice, now yo’ bitch wanna take the ship, you keep thinkin’ that I ain’t legit, my Crips’ll straight run through ya shit, gun bust yo lip, now you really bloody, shit get really ugly, niggas hate me, but the hood love me, I’m good money, you niggas ever try to move on me, I’m finger-fuckin a 9, but gun is too horny, when it’s that time, I ain’t sending no warning…”

Upon it’s eventual release, 2000 will directly follow 2020’s The Light Pack, a three-song EP that saw a single assist from Pusha T. Prior to that, BADA$$ released his sophomore studio LP ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, a 12-song body of work with a slew of dope features from ScHoolboy Q, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, Meechy Darko, Styles P, Chronixx, and J. Cole. As previously reported by REVOLT, 2020 also saw Joey BADA$$ starring in the short film Two Distant Strangers, a film produced by Van Lathan, Lawrence Bender, Jesse Williams, Diddy, and more that eventually earned an Academy Award last year.

Press play on Joey BADA$$‘ freestyle for Funk Flex below. If you missed it, you can check out his upcoming tour dates here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Joey BADASS announces new album and release date

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2022

Joey BadaSS keeps his "Head High" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Freestyles
Joey Badass

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Joey BADASS announces new album and release date

By Jon Powell
  /  05.12.2022

Joey BadaSS keeps his "Head High" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2022
View More

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Mary J. Blige x Pepsi’s “Strength of a Woman” festival recap (Part two)

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi joined forces on May 6 and 7 for the inaugural ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  05.10.2022
Watch

Mary J. Blige x Pepsi's "Strength of a Woman" festival recap (Part one)

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi joined forces on May 6 and 7 for the inaugural ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

King Randall is helping Black boys grow up to be the best men possible | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'

King Randall is a 22-year-old native of Albany, Georgia. Seeing a need to enhance the ...
By REVOLT
  /  05.06.2022
View More