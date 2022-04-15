Coachella’s anticipated in-person return could be full of surprises. Per TMZ, “production sources” revealed that Justin Bieber might just hit festival-goers with an unexpected pop up.

Bieber, who is currently on tour, will allegedly use his off days between tour stops to greet those attending on opening night. Insiders suggest that he may join Daniel Ceasar and Givēon onstage to perform the hit single “Peaches.”

Both Caesar and Givēon were previously announced among the lineup of this year’s festival performers.

Initially, Kanye West, whose new legal name is now Ye, was set to headline the festival, but the “Donda” artist ultimately pulled out just 11 days ahead of the event. Other headliners include Billie Eilish and Harry Styles with The Weeknd replacing Ye as a headliner.

The last time that the “Jesus Walks” lyricist headlined the festival was in 2011, but he did made a guest appearance with The Weeknd in 2015 and Kid Cudi in 2019.

While no further details on which day that Bieber could potentially appear on the Coachella stage have been released, it has been noted that Caesar is among the lineup for Friday and Givēon is slated to perform on Saturday. Their rendition of “Peaches” scored four nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Along with “Peaches,” Bieber might be prepared to perform other songs, but in the fashion of true surprises, the world will just have to wait and see.

The “Never Say Never” crooner last hit the Coachella stage in 2019, prior to the pandemic, when he joined Ariana Grande who was the headliner for the event.

It is merely a speculation that Bieber will hit the stage once again at the renowned music festival. Currently the April 15 and April 22 lineups include performances by Lil Baby, Big Sean, Princess Nokia, Cordae and a host of others.