Next month, Kehlani will bless the masses with her third studio LP Blue Water Road, which is led by the previously released singles “little story” and “altar.” Today (Mar. 30), she continues her new album campaign with “up at night,” a collaboration alongside Justin Bieber that sees production from Rogét Chahayed and Pop Wansel. As Kehlani explained via press release, the upbeat groove is centered around being in a “healthily obsessed relationship”:

“You wonder why I love you, there was never pressure, easy as I want to, there’s just no one better, you think it’s calculated, baby, I’m just not that clever, never, and what could I say? I knew that it would go this way, or could you blame it on fate? I couldn’t let it just escape, now at the end of our days, I’ll run back thoughts of you, thoughts of you keep me up at night, up at night, up at night…”

Blue Water Road was first announced back in September through a cinematic trailer that saw Kehlani in a field with a broken leg, freed from the rubble caused during her last album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. That project was unveiled back in 2020, containing 15 tracks and additional appearances from Tory Lanez, Jhené Aiko, Masego, Lucky Daye, and James Blake — notably, many of the videos for the sophomore release were self-directed at home due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t became the singer’s highest-charting album to date, peaking at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 83,000 album equivalent units sold during it’s first week out.

Press play on Kehlani and Justin Bieber‘s “up at night.” If you missed it, the aforementioned trailer and artwork for Blue Water Road (out April 29) can also be enjoyed below.